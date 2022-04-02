What To Expect As Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS) Delivers An -81.53% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)’s traded shares were 0.59 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.99% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the ELMS share is $12.00, that puts it down -802.26 from that peak though still a striking 32.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.90. The company’s market capitalization is $172.69M, and the average trade volume was 1.15 million shares over the past three months.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) trade information

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (ELMS) registered a -6.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.99% in intraday trading to $1.33 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.91%, and it has moved by -31.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.77%.

ELMS Dividends

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)’s Major holders

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. insiders own 54.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.33%, with the float percentage being 33.47%. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.92 million shares (or 2.36% of all shares), a total value of $21.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.46 million shares, is of Partners Capital Investment Group, LLP’s that is approximately 1.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $18.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (ELMS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.76 million, or about 0.61% of the stock, which is worth about $6.74 million.