What Should You Do With Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 5.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.66% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the CAPR share is $6.22, that puts it down -73.26 from that peak though still a striking 28.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.56. The company’s market capitalization is $81.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 384.94K shares over the past three months.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CAPR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) trade information

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) registered a 4.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.66% in intraday trading to $3.59 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -36.80%, and it has moved by -20.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.87%. The short interest in Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is 0.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 76.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, CAPR is trading at a discount of -401.39% off the target high and -234.26% off the low.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) shares have gone down -9.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.05% against 13.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -29.00% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.80%. While earnings are projected to return 1.10% in 2022.

CAPR Dividends

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s Major holders

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 2.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.30%, with the float percentage being 10.54%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.97 million shares (or 4.01% of all shares), a total value of $3.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.3 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.3 million, or about 1.26% of the stock, which is worth about $1.23 million.