Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) Rose 27.79% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -43.71%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO)’s traded shares were 0.53 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.70% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the WEJO share is $19.90, that puts it down -416.88 from that peak though still a striking 27.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.78. The company’s market capitalization is $361.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 575.18K shares over the past three months.

Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. WEJO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) trade information

Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) registered a -4.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.70% in intraday trading to $3.85 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.23%, and it has moved by 21.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.47%. The short interest in Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) is 0.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 51.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, WEJO is trading at a discount of -107.79% off the target high and -107.79% off the low.

Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wejo Group Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) shares have gone down -61.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 82.80% against 18.90.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.05 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.8 million by the end of Mar 2022.

WEJO Dividends

Wejo Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO)’s Major holders

Wejo Group Limited insiders own 26.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.42%, with the float percentage being 53.54%. General Motors Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 18.78 million shares (or 19.99% of all shares), a total value of $128.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.25 million shares, is of Apollo Management Holdings, L.p.’s that is approximately 7.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $49.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) shares are Merger Fund, The and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Merger Fund, The owns about 0.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 93042.0, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.92 million.