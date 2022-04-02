Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)’s traded shares were 0.83 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.06% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the VCSA share is $11.00, that puts it down -35.8 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.40. The company’s market capitalization is $3.58B, and the average trade volume was 874.72K shares over the past three months.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VCSA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) trade information

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) registered a -2.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.06% in intraday trading to $8.10 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.60%, and it has moved by 14.41% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.83, which implies an increase of 31.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, VCSA is trading at a discount of -85.19% off the target high and -23.46% off the low.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vacasa Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) shares have gone down -19.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -416.67% against 18.90.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $181.21 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $202.03 million by the end of Mar 2022.

VCSA Dividends

Vacasa Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)’s Major holders

Vacasa Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.20%, with the float percentage being 6.20%. Guggenheim Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.35 million shares (or 1.12% of all shares), a total value of $23.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.93 million shares, is of 683 Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $19.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.5 million, or about 0.24% of the stock, which is worth about $5.06 million.