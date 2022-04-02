TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) Stock Jumped 11.73% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.07% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the TPIC share is $60.00, that puts it down -331.34 from that peak though still a striking 33.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.23. The company’s market capitalization is $533.31M, and the average trade volume was 1.15 million shares over the past three months.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. TPIC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.46.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) trade information

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) registered a -1.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.07% in intraday trading to $13.91 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.50%, and it has moved by 11.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.02%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.00, which implies an increase of 18.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, TPIC is trading at a discount of -94.1% off the target high and 28.11% off the low.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TPI Composites Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) shares have gone down -59.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.32% against 17.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1,142.90% this quarter and then drop -640.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $387.93 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $401.63 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $465.57 million and $410.69 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -16.70% and then drop by -2.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -41.20%. While earnings are projected to return -726.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

TPIC Dividends

TPI Composites Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s Major holders

TPI Composites Inc. insiders own 2.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.49%, with the float percentage being 100.75%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 306 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.88 million shares (or 10.44% of all shares), a total value of $58.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.51 million shares, is of Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a.’s that is approximately 6.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $37.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.85 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $12.65 million.