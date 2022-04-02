Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO)

During the last session, Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s traded shares were 0.77 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.10% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the DPRO share is $9.85, that puts it down -305.35 from that peak though still a striking 57.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.03. The company’s market capitalization is $108.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.41 million shares over the past three months.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) trade information

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) registered a 2.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.10% in intraday trading to $2.43 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.05%, and it has moved by 97.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.28%. The short interest in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 75.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, DPRO is trading at a discount of -311.52% off the target high and -311.52% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 55.30% in 2022.

DPRO Dividends

Draganfly Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s Major holders

Draganfly Inc. insiders own 4.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.13%, with the float percentage being 3.28%. Kepos Capital Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.72 million shares (or 2.19% of all shares), a total value of $2.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of ACT Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 0.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.5 million.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 3082.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8814.0 market value.