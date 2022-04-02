Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE: BHIL)

During the last session, Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)’s traded shares were 0.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.64% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the BHIL share is $10.58, that puts it down -213.02 from that peak though still a striking 25.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.53. The company’s market capitalization is $570.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 577.91K shares over the past three months.

Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BHIL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) trade information

Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) registered a 4.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.64% in intraday trading to $3.38 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -32.26%, and it has moved by 16.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.37%. The short interest in Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) is 2.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.63, which implies an increase of 55.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.50 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, BHIL is trading at a discount of -166.27% off the target high and -62.72% off the low.

Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Benson Hill Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) shares have gone down -44.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.96% against 6.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.9 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $43.09 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -66.80% in 2022.

BHIL Dividends

Benson Hill Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)’s Major holders

Benson Hill Inc. insiders own 51.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.68%, with the float percentage being 26.07%. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.4 million shares (or 2.47% of all shares), a total value of $32.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.2 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $23.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 1.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.27 million, or about 0.71% of the stock, which is worth about $9.23 million.