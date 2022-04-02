The Time To Buy Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) Is Now

During the last session, Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s traded shares were 0.45 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.33% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the AUUD share is $9.30, that puts it down -320.81 from that peak though still a striking 34.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.44. The company’s market capitalization is $28.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 182.68K shares over the past three months.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) trade information

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) registered a 8.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.33% in intraday trading to $2.21 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.11%, and it has moved by 38.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.50%. The short interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) is 0.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.93 day(s) to cover.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $100k by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.10%. While earnings are projected to return 22.50% in 2022.

AUUD Dividends

Auddia Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s Major holders

Auddia Inc. insiders own 27.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.74%, with the float percentage being 5.18%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.32 million shares (or 2.55% of all shares), a total value of $0.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41914.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Auddia Inc. (AUUD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 47750.0, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.