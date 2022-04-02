The Future Belongs To Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s traded shares were 0.83 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.48% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the DAVE share is $15.35, that puts it down -124.74 from that peak though still a striking 42.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.95. The company’s average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.40 million shares over the past three months.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) trade information

Dave Inc. (DAVE) registered a -4.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.48% in intraday trading to $6.83 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.18%, and it has moved by 50.11% in 30 days.

DAVE Dividends

Dave Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s Major holders

Dave Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.51%, with the float percentage being 93.51%. Wexford Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 72 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2019, the company held over 1.69 million shares (or 18.18% of all shares), a total value of $7.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.44 million shares, is of Bandera Partners LLC’s that is approximately 15.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2019, these shares were valued at $6.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dave Inc. (DAVE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2019 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 1.25% of the stock, which is worth about $0.66 million.