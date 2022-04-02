The $3.35 Value Of Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ)’s traded shares were 0.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.77% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the HLBZ share is $41.88, that puts it down -1150.15 from that peak though still a striking 28.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.40. The company’s market capitalization is $98.12M, and the average trade volume was 710.48K shares over the past three months.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) trade information

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) registered a 8.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.77% in intraday trading to $3.35 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.79%, and it has moved by 15.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.09%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 74.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, HLBZ is trading at a discount of -288.06% off the target high and -288.06% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.4 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -212.00% in 2022.

HLBZ Dividends

Helbiz Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ)’s Major holders

Helbiz Inc. insiders own 87.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.31%, with the float percentage being 10.47%. Jane Street Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 32903.0 shares (or 0.11% of all shares), a total value of $0.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16277.0 shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.21 million.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 4659.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47568.0 market value.