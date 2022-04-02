The $10.59 Value Of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s traded shares were 0.8 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.11% or $0.61. The 52-week high for the ASTS share is $15.48, that puts it down -46.18 from that peak though still a striking 54.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.84. The company’s market capitalization is $1.95B, and the average trade volume was 1.95 million shares over the past three months.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ASTS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) registered a 6.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.11% in intraday trading to $10.59 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.32%, and it has moved by 50.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.15%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.00, which implies an increase of 66.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, ASTS is trading at a discount of -202.17% off the target high and -202.17% off the low.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AST SpaceMobile Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) shares have gone up 0.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.68% against 23.70.

While earnings are projected to return -923.60% in 2022.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

AST SpaceMobile Inc. insiders own 24.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.29%, with the float percentage being 36.29%. Janus Henderson Group PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.83 million shares (or 3.54% of all shares), a total value of $19.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.8 million shares, is of Broad Run Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $19.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Hennessy Focus Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Janus Henderson Triton Fund owns about 1.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.25 million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $13.96 million.