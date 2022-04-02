The $10.35 Is The Price At Which Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)’s traded shares were 0.55 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.86% or $0.48. The 52-week high for the RELY share is $53.65, that puts it down -418.36 from that peak though still a striking 23.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.93. The company’s market capitalization is $1.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 868.65K shares over the past three months.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) trade information

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) registered a 4.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.86% in intraday trading to $10.35 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.04%, and it has moved by -3.18% in 30 days. The short interest in Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) is 3.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.59 day(s) to cover.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Remitly Global Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) shares have gone down -72.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.13% against 15.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $125.35 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $132.1 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 48.70% in 2022.

RELY Dividends

Remitly Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)’s Major holders

Remitly Global Inc. insiders own 47.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.27%, with the float percentage being 93.28%. Naspers Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 102 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 37.34 million shares (or 23.13% of all shares), a total value of $769.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.08 million shares, is of Generation Investment Management LLP’s that is approximately 6.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $228.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) shares are MFS New Discovery Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that MFS New Discovery Fund owns about 1.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.98 million, or about 0.61% of the stock, which is worth about $23.61 million.