TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF): Can A Stock That’s Down -45.45% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.26% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the WULF share is $37.49, that puts it down -356.64 from that peak though still a striking 50.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.03. The company’s market capitalization is $845.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 454.44K shares over the past three months.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) registered a -2.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.26% in intraday trading to $8.21 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.28%, and it has moved by 9.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.22%. The short interest in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) is 0.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.00, which implies an increase of 65.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, WULF is trading at a discount of -192.33% off the target high and -192.33% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -39.70%. While earnings are projected to return 45.90% in 2022.

WULF Dividends

TeraWulf Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)’s Major holders

TeraWulf Inc. insiders own 67.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.87%, with the float percentage being 8.95%.