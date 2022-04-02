Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Down -0.81% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG)’s traded shares were 0.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.78% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the SG share is $56.20, that puts it down -77.06 from that peak though still a striking 33.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.18. The company’s market capitalization is $3.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.09 million shares over the past three months.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. SG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.56.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) trade information

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) registered a -0.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.78% in intraday trading to $31.74 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.04%, and it has moved by 48.67% in 30 days. The short interest in Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) is 6.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.67, which implies an increase of 17.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, SG is trading at a discount of -41.78% off the target high and -10.27% off the low.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sweetgreen Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $84.11 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $101.2 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -317.70% in 2022.

SG Dividends

Sweetgreen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG)’s Major holders

Sweetgreen Inc. insiders own 11.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.39%, with the float percentage being 79.65%.