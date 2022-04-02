Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) Has Been Rising 11.01% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.75% or $0.63. The 52-week high for the SOHU share is $24.99, that puts it down -43.21 from that peak though still a striking 26.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.87. The company’s market capitalization is $739.18M, and the average trade volume was 376.01K shares over the past three months.

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) trade information

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) registered a 3.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.75% in intraday trading to $17.45 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.07%, and it has moved by -1.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.01%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.78, which implies an increase of 19.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $25.50 respectively. As a result, SOHU is trading at a discount of -46.13% off the target high and 2.58% off the low.

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sohu.com Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) shares have gone down -15.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -193.71% against 2.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $471.53 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $444 million by the end of Mar 2019. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $509.63 million and $455 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -7.50% and then drop by -2.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.20%. While earnings are projected to return 225.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.17% per annum.

SOHU Dividends

Sohu.com Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s Major holders

Sohu.com Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.57%, with the float percentage being 42.57%. Macquarie Group Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 117 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.52 million shares (or 8.96% of all shares), a total value of $73.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.96 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 4.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $40.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) shares are Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Delaware VIP Emerging Markets Series. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd owns about 2.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.43 million, or about 1.09% of the stock, which is worth about $8.96 million.