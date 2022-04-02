Should Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) Revive After A -321.2% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.25% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the SIEN share is $9.14, that puts it down -321.2 from that peak though still a striking 4.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.07. The company’s market capitalization is $138.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 526.97K shares over the past three months.

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) trade information

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) registered a -2.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.25% in intraday trading to $2.17 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.96%, and it has moved by -19.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.52%. The short interest in Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) is 10.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 16.08 day(s) to cover.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sientra Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sientra Inc. (SIEN) shares have gone down -60.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.18% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 52.40% this quarter and then jump 80.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.33 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.91 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $22.64 million and $18.31 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -10.20% and then jump by 14.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.30%. While earnings are projected to return 31.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

SIEN Dividends

Sientra Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s Major holders

Sientra Inc. insiders own 3.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.53%, with the float percentage being 97.65%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 149 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.69 million shares (or 6.35% of all shares), a total value of $13.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.41 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 5.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sientra Inc. (SIEN) shares are Baron Discovery Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Baron Discovery Fund owns about 2.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.55 million, or about 2.66% of the stock, which is worth about $8.87 million.