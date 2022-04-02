SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Is Worth Evaluating At $9.34

During the last session, SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s traded shares were 0.62 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.20% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the SES share is $11.47, that puts it down -22.81 from that peak though still a striking 53.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.30. The company’s market capitalization is $3.29B, and the average trade volume was 906.40K shares over the past three months.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) trade information

SES AI Corporation (SES) registered a 3.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.20% in intraday trading to $9.34 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.66%, and it has moved by 108.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.04%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 22.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, SES is trading at a discount of -28.48% off the target high and -28.48% off the low.

SES Dividends

SES AI Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s Major holders

SES AI Corporation insiders own 0.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.18%, with the float percentage being 19.21%. Millennium Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 69 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.25 million shares (or 8.14% of all shares), a total value of $22.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.61 million shares, is of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s that is approximately 5.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $16.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SES AI Corporation (SES) shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and U.S. Global Investors-Gold and Precious Metals Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd owns about 0.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40000.0, or about 0.14% of the stock, which is worth about $0.4 million.