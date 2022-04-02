Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LVLU)

During the last session, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU)’s traded shares were 0.7 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.31% or $0.97. The 52-week high for the LVLU share is $15.09, that puts it down -94.71 from that peak though still a striking 34.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.10. The company’s market capitalization is $318.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 89.46K shares over the past three months.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. LVLU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) trade information

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU) registered a 14.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.31% in intraday trading to $7.75 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 41.68%, and it has moved by -18.59% in 30 days. The short interest in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) is 71460.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.29, which implies an increase of 55.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, LVLU is trading at a discount of -222.58% off the target high and -80.65% off the low.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $92.65 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $96.29 million by the end of Mar 2022.

LVLU Dividends

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU)’s Major holders

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. insiders own 5.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.31%, with the float percentage being 80.69%.