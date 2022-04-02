Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Stock Jumped 7.29% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.63% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the RCON share is $17.50, that puts it down -1599.03 from that peak though still a striking 15.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.87. The company’s market capitalization is $26.73M, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) registered a -4.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.63% in intraday trading to $1.03 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.21%, and it has moved by 7.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.94%.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.10%. While earnings are projected to return 56.80% in 2022.

RCON Dividends

Recon Technology Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

Recon Technology Ltd. insiders own 6.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.42%, with the float percentage being 19.77%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.69 million shares (or 14.70% of all shares), a total value of $3.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.67 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 3.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.88 million.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 15122.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27370.0 market value.