RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) Shares Have Been Down About -42.86% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the last session, RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.45% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the RNWK share is $5.29, that puts it down -844.64 from that peak though still a striking 10.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $27.44M, and the average trade volume was 212.01K shares over the past three months.

RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) trade information

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) registered a -3.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.45% in intraday trading to $0.56 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.98%, and it has moved by -10.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.76%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 86.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, RNWK is trading at a discount of -614.29% off the target high and -614.29% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.1 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.10%. While earnings are projected to return -280.30% in 2022.

RNWK Dividends

RealNetworks Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s Major holders

RealNetworks Inc. insiders own 45.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.17%, with the float percentage being 42.13%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.55 million shares (or 3.29% of all shares), a total value of $2.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.18 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 2.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.45 million, or about 0.97% of the stock, which is worth about $0.73 million.