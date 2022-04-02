PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) Has Gained 41.82% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT)’s traded shares were 0.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.37% or $0.48. The 52-week high for the PRCT share is $47.73, that puts it down -34.56 from that peak though still a striking 56.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.38. The company’s market capitalization is $1.71B, and the average trade volume was 270.28K shares over the past three months.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) trade information

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) registered a 1.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.37% in intraday trading to $35.47 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.67%, and it has moved by 46.45% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.80, which implies an increase of 8.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, PRCT is trading at a discount of -40.96% off the target high and 15.42% off the low.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) shares have gone down -8.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 49.86% against 8.80.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.7 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.05 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -26.30% in 2022.

PRCT Dividends

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT)’s Major holders

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation insiders own 6.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.69%, with the float percentage being 72.25%. CPMG INC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.22 million shares (or 25.80% of all shares), a total value of $280.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.91 million shares, is of Viking Global Investors, L.P.’s that is approximately 11.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $122.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) shares are MFS New Discovery Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that MFS New Discovery Fund owns about 0.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.27 million, or about 0.62% of the stock, which is worth about $6.71 million.