Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s traded shares were 0.72 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.71% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the OSCR share is $29.70, that puts it down -192.9 from that peak though still a striking 43.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.72. The company’s market capitalization is $2.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.86 million shares over the past three months.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. OSCR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.07.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) registered a 1.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.71% in intraday trading to $10.14 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.29%, and it has moved by 48.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.68%. The short interest in Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) is 8.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.43, which implies an increase of 2.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, OSCR is trading at a discount of -77.51% off the target high and 30.97% off the low.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Oscar Health Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) shares have gone down -42.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.31% against 4.40.

While earnings are projected to return -55.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 17.90% per annum.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

Oscar Health Inc. insiders own 14.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.10%, with the float percentage being 97.11%. Thrive Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 37.61 million shares (or 21.57% of all shares), a total value of $654.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.49 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 8.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $251.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund owns about 2.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.51 million, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $26.23 million.