Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) Has Been Falling -66.14% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.96% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the OTRK share is $41.65, that puts it down -1855.4 from that peak though still a striking 23.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.64. The company’s market capitalization is $42.07M, and the average trade volume was 445.17K shares over the past three months.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. OTRK has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.65.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) trade information

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) registered a -5.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.96% in intraday trading to $2.13 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.70%, and it has moved by -11.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.82%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.63, which implies an increase of 54.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, OTRK is trading at a discount of -322.54% off the target high and 6.1% off the low.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -140.70% this quarter and then drop -97.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.76 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.3 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $29.25 million and $28.72 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -56.40% and then drop by -71.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.10%. While earnings are projected to return 7.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

OTRK Dividends

Ontrak Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s Major holders

Ontrak Inc. insiders own 51.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.20%, with the float percentage being 66.85%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 129 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.63 million shares (or 3.30% of all shares), a total value of $6.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.58 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.21 million, or about 1.07% of the stock, which is worth about $1.77 million.