One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST)

During the last session, Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.86% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the DTST share is $13.10, that puts it down -298.18 from that peak though still a striking 19.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.66. The company’s market capitalization is $22.31M, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

Data Storage Corporation (DTST) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DTST has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) trade information

Data Storage Corporation (DTST) registered a 1.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.86% in intraday trading to $3.29 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.92%, and it has moved by -0.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.73%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 58.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, DTST is trading at a discount of -143.16% off the target high and -143.16% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.6 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.6 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.10%. While earnings are projected to return 196.70% in 2022.

DTST Dividends

Data Storage Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 30 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST)’s Major holders

Data Storage Corporation insiders own 37.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.99%, with the float percentage being 12.75%. Bard Associates Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.34 million shares (or 5.03% of all shares), a total value of $1.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Data Storage Corporation (DTST) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 56314.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 41413.0, or about 0.62% of the stock, which is worth about $0.17 million.