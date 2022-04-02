Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) Are Up 16.72%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.01% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the OCUP share is $7.28, that puts it down -134.08 from that peak though still a striking 16.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.59. The company’s market capitalization is $51.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 220.28K shares over the past three months.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. OCUP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.29.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) trade information

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) registered a -4.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.01% in intraday trading to $3.11 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -29.16%, and it has moved by -5.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.66%. The short interest in Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.67, which implies an increase of 86.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, OCUP is trading at a discount of -832.48% off the target high and -285.85% off the low.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ocuphire Pharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) shares have gone down -40.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -93.06% against -0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 93.10% this quarter and then jump 90.50% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.60%. While earnings are projected to return 27.70% in 2022.

OCUP Dividends

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)’s Major holders

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. insiders own 13.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.81%, with the float percentage being 14.81%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.7 million shares (or 4.06% of all shares), a total value of $2.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.32 million shares, is of Two Sigma Advisers, LP’s that is approximately 1.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.23 million, or about 1.30% of the stock, which is worth about $0.84 million.