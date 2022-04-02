Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) Stock Jumped 0.14% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)’s traded shares were 0.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.15% or -$0.88. The 52-week high for the NVVE share is $17.30, that puts it down -146.79 from that peak though still a striking 18.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.68. The company’s market capitalization is $137.19M, and the average trade volume was 150.10K shares over the past three months.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NVVE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.35.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) trade information

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) registered a -11.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.15% in intraday trading to $7.01 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.25%, and it has moved by 0.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.68%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.00, which implies an increase of 68.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, NVVE is trading at a discount of -270.9% off the target high and -128.25% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.81 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.75 million by the end of Mar 2022.

NVVE Dividends

Nuvve Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)’s Major holders

Nuvve Holding Corp. insiders own 29.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.12%, with the float percentage being 39.72%. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.68 million shares (or 3.60% of all shares), a total value of $7.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.61 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 0.97% of the stock, which is worth about $1.96 million.