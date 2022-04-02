Now Is The Time To Buy Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD)

During the last session, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s traded shares were 0.72 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.46% or $0.75. The 52-week high for the LSPD share is $130.02, that puts it down -316.46 from that peak though still a striking 37.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.48. The company’s market capitalization is $6.01B, and the average trade volume was 1.42 million shares over the past three months.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. LSPD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) trade information

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) registered a 2.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.46% in intraday trading to $31.22 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.66%, and it has moved by 27.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.66%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $53.16, which implies an increase of 41.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.10 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, LSPD is trading at a discount of -140.23% off the target high and -2.82% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.50%. While earnings are projected to return -89.50% in 2022.

LSPD Dividends

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s Major holders

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. insiders own 9.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.87%, with the float percentage being 67.39%. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec is the largest shareholder of the company, while 332 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 24.29 million shares (or 16.36% of all shares), a total value of $981.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.51 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 5.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $303.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 4.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $473.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.03 million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $203.52 million.