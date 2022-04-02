Now Is A Good Time To Buy Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR)

During the last session, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.32% or $0.71. The 52-week high for the VYGR share is $9.74, that puts it down -16.93 from that peak though still a striking 70.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.46. The company’s market capitalization is $317.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 655.59K shares over the past three months.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) trade information

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) registered a 9.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.32% in intraday trading to $8.33 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.76%, and it has moved by 115.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 65.28%. The short interest in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) is 1.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.37 day(s) to cover.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) shares have gone up 219.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.57% against -0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 37.20% this quarter and then drop -19.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -84.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.91 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.3 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.54 million and $6.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 143.40% and then drop by -49.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.50%. While earnings are projected to return -292.10% in 2022.

VYGR Dividends

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s Major holders

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 13.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.14%, with the float percentage being 75.72%. TRV GP III, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 92 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.39 million shares (or 16.84% of all shares), a total value of $16.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.72 million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 9.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.46 million, or about 1.20% of the stock, which is worth about $1.65 million.