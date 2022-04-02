Now Is A Good Time To Buy Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RFL)

During the last session, Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.35% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the RFL share is $66.44, that puts it down -2256.03 from that peak though still a striking 27.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.05. The company’s market capitalization is $60.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 188.63K shares over the past three months.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL) trade information

Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) registered a 12.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.35% in intraday trading to $2.82 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.16%, and it has moved by 6.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.10%. The short interest in Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL) is 1.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.33 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -124.80% in 2022.

RFL Dividends

Rafael Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL)’s Major holders

Rafael Holdings Inc. insiders own 36.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.52%, with the float percentage being 76.01%. Park West Asset Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 106 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.29 million shares (or 6.14% of all shares), a total value of $6.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.94 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 4.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.23 million, or about 1.12% of the stock, which is worth about $1.28 million.