Now Is A Good Time To Buy Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK)

During the last session, Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK)’s traded shares were 0.58 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.01% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the QK share is $14.50, that puts it down -893.15 from that peak though still a striking 25.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.09. The company’s market capitalization is $18.45M, and the average trade volume was 171.43K shares over the past three months.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) trade information

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) registered a -2.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.01% in intraday trading to $1.46 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.78%, and it has moved by -2.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.81%.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,657.80% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 65.70% in 2022.

QK Dividends

Q&K International Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK)’s Major holders

Q&K International Group Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.71%, with the float percentage being 14.71%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.0 million shares (or 9.56% of all shares), a total value of $2.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.9 million shares, is of SAIF Advisors Limited’s that is approximately 4.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.68 million.