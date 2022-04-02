Now Is A Good Time To Buy MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO)

During the last session, MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s traded shares were 0.16 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.74% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the MNSO share is $28.55, that puts it down -249.45 from that peak though still a striking 24.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.18. The company’s market capitalization is $2.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 576.62K shares over the past three months.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) registered a 4.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.74% in intraday trading to $8.17 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.87%, and it has moved by -17.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.19%. The short interest in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) is 3.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.94 day(s) to cover.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MINISO Group Holding Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) shares have gone down -47.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.62% against -1.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 12.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $419.16 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $452.92 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 50.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 36.81% per annum.

MNSO Dividends

MINISO Group Holding Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for MINISO Group Holding Limited is 0.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.96 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

MINISO Group Holding Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.99%, with the float percentage being 22.99%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 91 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.53 million shares (or 6.03% of all shares), a total value of $206.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.83 million shares, is of Schroder Investment Management Group’s that is approximately 3.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $134.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) shares are Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Dividend Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Dividend Fd owns about 2.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.86 million, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $14.55 million.