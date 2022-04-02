Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) Has Dropped -43.52% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.80% or $0.55. The 52-week high for the NTP share is $37.88, that puts it down -457.06 from that peak though still a striking 16.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.70. The company’s market capitalization is $289.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 277.82K shares over the past three months.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) trade information

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) registered a 8.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.80% in intraday trading to $6.80 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.24%, and it has moved by -5.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.52%. The short interest in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) is 0.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 47.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, NTP is trading at a discount of -91.18% off the target high and -91.18% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.50%. While earnings are projected to return 216.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.50% per annum.

NTP Dividends

Nam Tai Property Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s Major holders

Nam Tai Property Inc. insiders own 43.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.57%, with the float percentage being 71.26%. Iszo Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.89 million shares (or 15.03% of all shares), a total value of $136.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.77 million shares, is of IAT Reinsurance Co Ltd’s that is approximately 14.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $134.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) shares are SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF owns about 29500.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 28132.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $0.69 million.