MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Fell -293.7%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s traded shares were 0.64 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.20% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the ML share is $11.34, that puts it down -346.46 from that peak though still a striking 29.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.80. The company’s market capitalization is $586.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.07 million shares over the past three months.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ML has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) trade information

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) registered a 1.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.20% in intraday trading to $2.54 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.79%, and it has moved by 11.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.40%. The short interest in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) is 3.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.67, which implies an increase of 66.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, ML is trading at a discount of -293.7% off the target high and -96.85% off the low.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MoneyLion Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MoneyLion Inc. (ML) shares have gone down -63.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 57.45% against 15.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $55.56 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $66.15 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -127.70% in 2022.

ML Dividends

MoneyLion Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s Major holders

MoneyLion Inc. insiders own 31.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.58%, with the float percentage being 57.80%. StepStone Group LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 24.41 million shares (or 10.79% of all shares), a total value of $98.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.78 million shares, is of Atalaya Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 3.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $31.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MoneyLion Inc. (ML) shares are Arbitrage Fund and Water Island Diversified Event-Driven Fd. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Arbitrage Fund owns about 1.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.22 million, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.92 million.