MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) Rose 40.38% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 1.46% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.46% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the YGMZ share is $6.26, that puts it down -200.96 from that peak though still a striking 40.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.24. The company’s market capitalization is $33.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 89.95K shares over the past three months.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) trade information

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) registered a 2.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.46% in intraday trading to $2.08 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.23%, and it has moved by 21.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.98%. The short interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.5 day(s) to cover.

YGMZ Dividends

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s Major holders

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited insiders own 55.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.08%, with the float percentage being 2.46%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 1.16% of all shares), a total value of $0.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18238.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $54805.0.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2711.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7129.0 market value.