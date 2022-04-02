Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN): Is It Possible To Be Up 35.20% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.19% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the LPCN share is $1.89, that puts it down -41.04 from that peak though still a striking 40.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.80. The company’s market capitalization is $118.28M, and the average trade volume was 837.52K shares over the past three months.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) trade information

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) registered a -2.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.19% in intraday trading to $1.34 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -27.57%, and it has moved by -4.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.19%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.83, which implies an increase of 65.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, LPCN is trading at a discount of -347.76% off the target high and -86.57% off the low.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lipocine Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) shares have gone up 26.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -400.00% against 11.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 62.90%. While earnings are projected to return 98.10% in 2022.

LPCN Dividends

Lipocine Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s Major holders

Lipocine Inc. insiders own 2.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.15%, with the float percentage being 12.47%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.81 million shares (or 4.32% of all shares), a total value of $3.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.59 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.27 million, or about 1.43% of the stock, which is worth about $1.38 million.