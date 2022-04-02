LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s traded shares were 0.58 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.40% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the LFST share is $29.81, that puts it down -193.69 from that peak though still a striking 36.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.42. The company’s market capitalization is $3.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 994.98K shares over the past three months.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. LFST has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) trade information

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) registered a 0.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.40% in intraday trading to $10.15 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.51%, and it has moved by 15.34% in 30 days. The short interest in LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) is 4.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.23 day(s) to cover.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LifeStance Health Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) shares have gone down -27.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 53.33% against 8.40.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $191.69 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $205.01 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -26.00% in 2022.

LFST Dividends

LifeStance Health Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s Major holders

LifeStance Health Group Inc. insiders own 15.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.59%, with the float percentage being 93.11%. Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 100 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 175.28 million shares (or 46.85% of all shares), a total value of $2.54 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45.73 million shares, is of Summit Partners, L.P.’s that is approximately 12.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $663.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 10.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $124.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.1 million, or about 0.56% of the stock, which is worth about $25.16 million.