Is Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX: SDPI) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.06, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the SDPI share is $2.38, that puts it down -124.53 from that peak though still a striking 38.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $30.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 695.75K shares over the past three months.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. SDPI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) trade information

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $1.06 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.64%, and it has moved by -6.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.53%. The short interest in Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.30, which implies an increase of 18.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.30 and $1.30 respectively. As a result, SDPI is trading at a discount of -22.64% off the target high and -22.64% off the low.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Superior Drilling Products Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) shares have gone down -30.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.00% against 9.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 66.70% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.6 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.2 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.54 million and $2.42 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 133.60% and then jump by 32.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.60%. While earnings are projected to return -260.20% in 2022.

SDPI Dividends

Superior Drilling Products Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI)’s Major holders

Superior Drilling Products Inc. insiders own 55.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.49%, with the float percentage being 19.10%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.09 million shares (or 3.88% of all shares), a total value of $0.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.22 million shares, is of Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C.’s that is approximately 0.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.59% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.