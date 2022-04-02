Is Squarespace Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.67% or $0.94. The 52-week high for the SQSP share is $64.71, that puts it down -143.64 from that peak though still a striking 30.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.57. The company’s market capitalization is $3.78B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 533.91K shares over the past three months.

Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) trade information

Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) registered a 3.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.67% in intraday trading to $26.56 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.67%, and it has moved by 1.03% in 30 days. The short interest in Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) is 1.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.17 day(s) to cover.

Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Squarespace Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) shares have gone down -31.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 103.85% against 14.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $205.65 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $216.84 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 2.40% in 2022.

SQSP Dividends

Squarespace Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)’s Major holders

Squarespace Inc. insiders own 8.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.78%, with the float percentage being 82.53%. General Atlantic, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 84 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 22.36 million shares (or 24.71% of all shares), a total value of $864.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.27 million shares, is of Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd’s that is approximately 21.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $744.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.67 million, or about 0.75% of the stock, which is worth about $26.05 million.