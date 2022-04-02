Is Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -76.03% YTD?

During the last session, Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -26.95% or -$1.31. The 52-week high for the PLSE share is $29.16, that puts it down -721.41 from that peak though still a striking -16.62% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.14. The company’s market capitalization is $108.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 172.51K shares over the past three months.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. PLSE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.5.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) trade information

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) registered a -26.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -26.95% in intraday trading to $3.55 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -27.85%, and it has moved by -24.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.70%. The short interest in Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) is 1.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 22.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.17, which implies an increase of 68.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.50 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, PLSE is trading at a discount of -266.2% off the target high and -139.44% off the low.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pulse Biosciences Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) shares have gone down -83.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.02% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.40% this quarter and then jump 35.20% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $860k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.48 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -57.10%. While earnings are projected to return 5.30% in 2022.

PLSE Dividends

Pulse Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s Major holders

Pulse Biosciences Inc. insiders own 56.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.23%, with the float percentage being 33.02%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 87 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.84 million shares (or 2.84% of all shares), a total value of $18.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.77 million shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 2.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $16.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.31 million, or about 1.03% of the stock, which is worth about $6.43 million.