Is Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)’s traded shares were 0.84 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.73% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the OCG share is $9.64, that puts it down -144.05 from that peak though still a striking 8.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.60. The company’s market capitalization is $81.61M, and the average trade volume was 255.68K shares over the past three months.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) trade information

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) registered a -5.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.73% in intraday trading to $3.95 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.61%, and it has moved by -15.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.80%.

While earnings are projected to return -77.50% in 2022.

OCG Dividends

Oriental Culture Holding LTD is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)’s Major holders

Oriental Culture Holding LTD insiders own 29.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.08%, with the float percentage being 28.32%. Credit Agricole S.A. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 0.99% of all shares), a total value of $1.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 75189.0 shares, is of Marshall Wace LLP’s that is approximately 0.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.38 million.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 8674.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37731.0 market value.