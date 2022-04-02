Is Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG) Still A Buy After A 5.13% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.97% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the GNOG share is $23.24, that puts it down -233.43 from that peak though still a striking 21.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.48. The company’s market capitalization is $577.19M, and the average trade volume was 792.76K shares over the past three months.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. GNOG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) trade information

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG) registered a -1.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.97% in intraday trading to $6.97 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.13%, and it has moved by -8.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.46%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.83, which implies an increase of 62.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.83 and $18.83 respectively. As a result, GNOG is trading at a discount of -170.16% off the target high and -170.16% off the low.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $42.55 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $44.35 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $23.03 million and $26.75 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 84.80% and then jump by 65.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 207.50% in 2022.

GNOG Dividends

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)’s Major holders

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. insiders own 9.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.55%, with the float percentage being 74.35%. Magnetar Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 144 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.4 million shares (or 7.30% of all shares), a total value of $59.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.51 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $43.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.92 million, or about 1.98% of the stock, which is worth about $15.57 million.