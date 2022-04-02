Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE)

During the last session, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.51% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the KLXE share is $17.54, that puts it down -230.94 from that peak though still a striking 44.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.94. The company’s market capitalization is $57.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 676.75K shares over the past three months.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. KLXE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.82.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) trade information

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) registered a 2.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.51% in intraday trading to $5.30 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.21%, and it has moved by -38.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.17%. The short interest in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) is 1.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 11.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, KLXE is trading at a discount of -13.21% off the target high and -13.21% off the low.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 80.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $157.1 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $135 million by the end of Apr 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $86.8 million and $95.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 81.00% and then jump by 42.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.30%. While earnings are projected to return 78.90% in 2022.

KLXE Dividends

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 12 and April 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s Major holders

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. insiders own 48.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.51%, with the float percentage being 61.01%. Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.41 million shares (or 4.01% of all shares), a total value of $1.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.4 million shares, is of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s that is approximately 3.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund owns about 0.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.19 million, or about 1.80% of the stock, which is worth about $0.89 million.