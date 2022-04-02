Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH)

During the last session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $58.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.31% or $3.48. The 52-week high for the CELH share is $110.22, that puts it down -87.9 from that peak though still a striking 32.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.45. The company’s market capitalization is $4.51B, and the average trade volume was 1.03 million shares over the past three months.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. CELH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) registered a 6.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.31% in intraday trading to $58.66 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.45%, and it has moved by 1.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.00%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $91.93, which implies an increase of 36.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $115.00 respectively. As a result, CELH is trading at a discount of -96.05% off the target high and 14.76% off the low.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Celsius Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) shares have gone down -37.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 460.00% against 6.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 400.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 129.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $89.65 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $104.2 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $35.66 million and $50.03 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 151.40% and then jump by 108.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.80%. While earnings are projected to return -55.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 62.31% per annum.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Celsius Holdings Inc. insiders own 48.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.74%, with the float percentage being 90.87%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 354 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.23 million shares (or 10.89% of all shares), a total value of $561.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.15 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $373.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $247.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.25 million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $120.8 million.