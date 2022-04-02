Investing In Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s traded shares were 0.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.73% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the WAFU share is $12.60, that puts it down -306.45 from that peak though still a striking 17.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.55. The company’s market capitalization is $14.01M, and the average trade volume was 144.33K shares over the past three months.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) trade information

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) registered a -3.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.73% in intraday trading to $3.10 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.63%, and it has moved by 0.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.84%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.50%. While earnings are projected to return 139.40% in 2022.

WAFU Dividends

Wah Fu Education Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s Major holders

Wah Fu Education Group Limited insiders own 72.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.16%, with the float percentage being 0.55%. UBS Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3820.0 shares (or 0.09% of all shares), a total value of $15241.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1286.0 shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $5131.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 1782.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8366.0 market value.