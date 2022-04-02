Investing In Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s traded shares were 0.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $74.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.16% or $1.58. The 52-week high for the PLL share is $79.99, that puts it down -7.27 from that peak though still a striking 45.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.65. The company’s market capitalization is $1.18B, and the average trade volume was 431.23K shares over the past three months.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) registered a 2.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.16% in intraday trading to $74.57 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.31%, and it has moved by 33.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.50%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $95.72, which implies an increase of 22.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $85.00 and $111.58 respectively. As a result, PLL is trading at a discount of -49.63% off the target high and -13.99% off the low.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Piedmont Lithium Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) shares have gone up 36.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -0.68% against 15.50.

PLL Dividends

Piedmont Lithium Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s Major holders

Piedmont Lithium Inc. insiders own 3.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.26%, with the float percentage being 17.94%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 136 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.58 million shares (or 3.68% of all shares), a total value of $31.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 1.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 0.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.76% of the stock, which is worth about $6.55 million.