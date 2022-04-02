Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Down -45.59% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.96% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the IVC share is $9.23, that puts it down -523.65 from that peak though still a striking 6.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.38. The company’s market capitalization is $52.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 796.23K shares over the past three months.

Invacare Corporation (IVC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. IVC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) trade information

Invacare Corporation (IVC) registered a 4.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.96% in intraday trading to $1.48 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.73%, and it has moved by -29.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.25%. The short interest in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) is 7.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.25, which implies an increase of 76.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.50 respectively. As a result, IVC is trading at a discount of -339.19% off the target high and -305.41% off the low.

Invacare Corporation (IVC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Invacare Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Invacare Corporation (IVC) shares have gone down -69.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.24% against 4.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 120.00% this quarter and then jump 47.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $239.89 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $221.9 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $224.04 million and $196.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.10% and then jump by 13.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.20%. While earnings are projected to return -58.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

IVC Dividends

Invacare Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)’s Major holders

Invacare Corporation insiders own 5.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.86%, with the float percentage being 94.39%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 163 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.33 million shares (or 6.66% of all shares), a total value of $6.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.84 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 5.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Invacare Corporation (IVC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.78 million, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $2.12 million.