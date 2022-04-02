Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) Inclined 7.27% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the last session, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s traded shares were 0.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $76.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.76% or $3.46. The 52-week high for the NTLA share is $202.73, that puts it down -166.29 from that peak though still a striking 25.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $56.47. The company’s market capitalization is $5.79B, and the average trade volume was 1.19 million shares over the past three months.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. NTLA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.93.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) trade information

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) registered a 4.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.76% in intraday trading to $76.13 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.76%, and it has moved by 7.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.11%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $159.95, which implies an increase of 52.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $83.00 and $207.00 respectively. As a result, NTLA is trading at a discount of -171.9% off the target high and -9.02% off the low.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) shares have gone down -43.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.55% against -0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -34.80% this quarter and then drop -43.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -49.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.52 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.69 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.60%. While earnings are projected to return -57.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

NTLA Dividends

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s Major holders

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 10.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.71%, with the float percentage being 94.20%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 504 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.92 million shares (or 10.60% of all shares), a total value of $936.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.44 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $761.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 4.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $583.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.87 million, or about 2.51% of the stock, which is worth about $251.0 million.