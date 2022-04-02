IDW Media Holdings Inc. (AMEX: IDW): Can A Stock That’s Down -6.00% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, IDW Media Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IDW)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.73% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the IDW share is $4.25, that puts it down -126.06 from that peak though still a striking 10.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.69. The company’s market capitalization is $23.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 91670.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 36.68K shares over the past three months.

IDW Media Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IDW) trade information

IDW Media Holdings Inc. (IDW) registered a 2.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.73% in intraday trading to $1.88 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.87%, and it has moved by 0.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.00%. The short interest in IDW Media Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IDW) is 15170.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.50, which implies an increase of 58.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $4.50 respectively. As a result, IDW is trading at a discount of -139.36% off the target high and -139.36% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.80%. While earnings are projected to return 45.80% in 2022.

IDW Dividends

IDW Media Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 24 and January 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IDW Media Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IDW)’s Major holders

IDW Media Holdings Inc. insiders own 20.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.12%, with the float percentage being 28.96%. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.23 million shares (or 12.92% of all shares), a total value of $2.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.06 million shares, is of Raging Capital Management, Llc’s that is approximately 11.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.02 million.