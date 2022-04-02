How Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -46.67% YTD?

During the last session, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.26% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the INFI share is $3.89, that puts it down -224.17 from that peak though still a striking 31.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.82. The company’s market capitalization is $111.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 971.04K shares over the past three months.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. INFI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) trade information

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) registered a 5.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.26% in intraday trading to $1.20 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.18%, and it has moved by 21.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.19%. The short interest in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) is 2.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.56, which implies an increase of 81.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, INFI is trading at a discount of -816.67% off the target high and -233.33% off the low.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) shares have gone down -64.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.87% against 11.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.80% this quarter and then jump 6.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $290k as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $380k by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $436k and $467k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -33.50% and then drop by -18.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.70%. While earnings are projected to return 18.10% in 2022.

INFI Dividends

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s Major holders

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 2.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.68%, with the float percentage being 59.98%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 143 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.38 million shares (or 9.42% of all shares), a total value of $28.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.98 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $20.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.07 million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $5.25 million.