Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) Has Lost -33.77% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.60% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the HARP share is $24.20, that puts it down -384.0 from that peak though still a striking 34.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.30. The company’s market capitalization is $171.80M, and the average trade volume was 341.63K shares over the past three months.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. HARP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.42.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) trade information

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) registered a 0.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.60% in intraday trading to $5.00 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.26%, and it has moved by 10.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.94%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.50, which implies an increase of 65.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $33.00 respectively. As a result, HARP is trading at a discount of -560.0% off the target high and 0.0% off the low.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) shares have gone down -35.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.28% against 11.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.70% this quarter and then jump 79.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 50.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.62 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.6 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.49 million and $9.01 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -11.60% and then jump by 17.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -49.90%. While earnings are projected to return -81.40% in 2022.

HARP Dividends

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s Major holders

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 8.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.13%, with the float percentage being 91.82%. BioImpact Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 140 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.2 million shares (or 9.76% of all shares), a total value of $25.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.16 million shares, is of New Leaf Venture Partners, L.l.c.’s that is approximately 9.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $24.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.49 million, or about 1.51% of the stock, which is worth about $3.09 million.